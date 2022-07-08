Awards News
ENG vs IND: Hardik brings the all-round momentum that India go for 1-0 up
In India's disappointing season at last year's Men's T20 World Championships in the United Arab Emirates, Hardik Pandya was not at the peak of his all-around powers. His hitting di
Top three stars from Asia are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month May 2022.
Three top stars from Asia have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2022.Mushfiqur Rahim, BangladeshIt was a memorable run for Mushfiqur Rahim, although h
Darren Sammy receives his Sitara-e-Pakistan award for the services of pakistan
Former West India captain Daren Sammy was officially awarded the Sitara-i-Pakistan for his contributions to reviving cricket in the country.The former Peshawar Zalmi captain took t
IPL 2022: Full Season 15 Here is list of Award and prize winners player
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 to claim their first Indian Premier League title in their firs