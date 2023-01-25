award News
Namibia captain wins ICC Associate player of the year award
Namibia men's cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus bagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022 as the ICC awards were announced Wednes
Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Arjuna Award
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been awarded the coveted Arjuna Award five years after his nomination.Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara was awarded the prestigious Arjuna prize
Happy Fizz describes ESPNCricinfo award as a great achievement
Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has thanked ESPNCricinfo and expressed his pleasure as he won the ESPNCricinfo Best T20 Bowling Performance of the Year 2016.[আরো দেখুনঃ