Avishka Gunawardene News
thumb

Charith Senanayake named Sri Lanka 'A' team manager

Sri Lanka's former opening batterCharith Senanayake has been appointed as the manager for the ‘A’ team. The 59-year-old Senanayake willmanage the home team against the visiting Aus

thumb

Gunawardene appointed as Afghanistan batting coach

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has confirmed the appointment of Sri Lanka's Avishka Gunawardene as theirnew batting coach on Tuesday (August 17).Even after the Taliban tookpowe

thumb

Gunawardene is ambitious on resuming coaching profession, says his wife

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene, who has been cleared by the ICC (International Cricket Council) didn't celebrate the ‘victory’ but performed a religious ceremony o

thumb

Avishka Gunawardene 'should seek' compensation, says his lawyer

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene, who has been ‘cleared’ by the ICC (International Cricket Council) should get the compensation for the period he was banned, accordi

thumb

Sri Lankan Sports ministry panel to hear each case separately

The final verdict on three former Sri Lankan cricketers- Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige- and the video analyst Sanath Jayasundara whose grievances are bei

thumb

Avishka Gunawardene demands justice

Bipin DaniSri Lanka's former left-handed batsman and A team coach Avishka Gunawardene, who has been suspended by the ICC, has sought "some important" documents to challenge the ban

thumb

ICC charges Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa for alleging corruption

On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body of world cricket – the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, has charged ex Sri Lankan cricketers Nuwan

