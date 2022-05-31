Avishka Gunawardene News
Charith Senanayake named Sri Lanka 'A' team manager
Sri Lanka's former opening batterCharith Senanayake has been appointed as the manager for the ‘A’ team. The 59-year-old Senanayake willmanage the home team against the visiting Aus
Gunawardene appointed as Afghanistan batting coach
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has confirmed the appointment of Sri Lanka's Avishka Gunawardene as theirnew batting coach on Tuesday (August 17).Even after the Taliban tookpowe
Gunawardene is ambitious on resuming coaching profession, says his wife
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene, who has been cleared by the ICC (International Cricket Council) didn't celebrate the ‘victory’ but performed a religious ceremony o
Avishka Gunawardene 'should seek' compensation, says his lawyer
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene, who has been ‘cleared’ by the ICC (International Cricket Council) should get the compensation for the period he was banned, accordi
Sri Lankan Sports ministry panel to hear each case separately
The final verdict on three former Sri Lankan cricketers- Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige- and the video analyst Sanath Jayasundara whose grievances are bei
Avishka Gunawardene demands justice
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's former left-handed batsman and A team coach Avishka Gunawardene, who has been suspended by the ICC, has sought "some important" documents to challenge the ban
ICC charges Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa for alleging corruption
On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body of world cricket – the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, has charged ex Sri Lankan cricketers Nuwan