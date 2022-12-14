Australia vs West Indies News
South Africa series will decide David Warner's Test future
David Warner has lost rhythm in Testcricket recently. He’s unable to reach three figures in Test cricket for almostthree years. However, he was dismissed in the nervous nineties tw
Omar Phillips in West Indies squad after 13 years as an 'emergency fielder'
Batter Omar Phillips has got achance in the West Indies team after 13 years. He has been called up for thesecond Test against Australia in Adelaide. But he will not bat. He got a c
Warner powers Australia to defeat Caribbean boys
Australia kept their Semifinal hopes alive by recording a facile Eight-wicket win over West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against West Indies
The prescheduled T20 series between Australia and the West Indies in early October has officially been postponed. With the second phase of community contamination of the COVID-19 p
Legendary West Indies batsman dies
West Indies legend Everton Weekes has died at age 95. The legendary batsman along Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell formed part of ‘the three Ws’ that made the Caribbean unit a top-n
Video Clip: Hazlewood bowls fastest ball in history '164.2 kmph'
The Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood became the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, beating the demon Shoaib Akhtar, when one of his deliveries during the fourth day of