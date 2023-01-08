Australia vs South Africa 2022 News
Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa
Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How
Steve Smith surpasses Don Bradman with 30th Test century
In the ongoing third Test againstSouth Africa in Sydney, Steve Smith scored his 30th Test century on Thursday,surpassing Don Bradman's record of 29.He did this in his 162nd Testinn
Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test
Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i
Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar included in Australia squad for Sydney Test
Australia have already confirmedthe series win against South Africa. However, the hosts also received two badnews in the series-winning match at MCG. Cameron Green and Mitchell Sta
Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home
Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni
Warner rates his MCG double-century as one of his best
Australia star cricketer David Warnerthinks his brave double century at the MCG in his 100th Test was his greatestinnings overall. On Tuesday, against South Africa, Warner ended an
Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney Test against South Africa
Australia all-arounder CameronGreen fractured his finger and will not be able to bowl in the remainder of theBoxing Day Test and has been ruled out also of the upcoming match again
Spidercam hits Anrich Nortje during Boxing Day Test
Cricketers are often injured bythe ball hitting their body on the cricket field. But this time South Africa'sAnrich Nortje was struck by the flying spidercam while fielding on the
Warner scores double century as Australia dominate
Australia are on the right way towinning the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. At the end of the second day,they scored 386 runs for 3 wickets and took a lead of 197 runs. Stev
Warner scores double century in his 100th Test, breaks couple of records
Breaking an almost three-yearwait, David Warner scored a century in his 100th Test against South Africa atthe MCG, making him the 10th player in Test history to do so and the secon
Warne to be honoured at Boxing Day Test at MCG, players will wear floppy hats
The names of legends are nevererased. Australia's spin bowling legend Shane Warne has not been forgotten bythe country's cricket even after so long. Almost nine months have passed
Australia announce playing XI for first Test against South Africa
Australia's starting XI has beenannounced for Saturday's opening Test against South Africa in Brisbane. Captain Pat Cummins, who had beensidelined with a quad injury, has recovered