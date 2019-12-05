
Australia vs Pakistan 2019 News
thumb

'Maybe one day I will get another chance to knock 400 off'- David Warner

In the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide, Australia opener David Warner had a chance to break Brian Lara's world record of 400 runs.But Warner could not exploit that opportu

thumb

Warner remembers Phil Hughes after record breaking knock

Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner talked about Phil Hughes who died in 2014 after got struck with a bouncer in a first class game.Australian left-handed opening b

thumb

Pakistan set embarrassing record in 2-0 loss against Australia

Pakistan were down to a new low in their 2-0 series defeat against Australia. In their innings and 48 runs loss, the visiting side created a new world record for all the wrong reas

thumb

Yasir reacts after scoring maiden Test hundred

Tail-ender batsman Yasir Shah score his first-ever hundred against Australia in the Adelaide Test and batted brilliantly throughout the second day.When it looked like Pakistan were

thumb

Warner reveals his retirement plan

Australian left-handed batsman David Warner opened about his retirement plan for the first time and revealed in which format he will sign off first.Australian left-handed opening b

thumb

Warner reveals reason behind Paine's declaration

David Warner was well on his way to break the record of Brian Lara's 400. but the declaration from Tim Paine left everyone by surprise in the end.David Warner looked in the form of

thumb

Furious Shoaib Akhter slams Pakistan bowlers

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhter was not impressed with Pakistan's performance on the second day of the Adelaide Test.Pakistan had even a difficult day than the opening da

thumb

Broad reacts to a funny morphed picture of him

England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad commented to a funny morphed picture of him in Pakistan Test jersey which was made to make fun of Warner's beast mode batting against Pak

thumb

Watch: In-form Babar Azam hits perfect cover drive in Adelaide Test

Babar Azam was the only batsman for Pakistan, who looked in good touch and remained unbeaten on 43* at the end of day two.While wickets were falling one after another, Pakistan's d

thumb

Broad reacts over Paine's declaration in Adelaide Test

England right-arm fast bowler Stuart Broad reacted to the declaration made by Australian captain Tim Paine in the ongoing Adelaide Test where Australian opening batsman David Warne

thumb

David Warner scores second double hundred in Test

Australian opener David Warner scored his second double century in Test cricket during the second day's play of the pink ball Test against Pakistan on Saturday.The 33-year-old, pla

thumb

Watch: Shaheen Afridi's terrible misjudgement in the field

Pakistan player Shaheen Afridi failed to judge where the ball was coming in the ongoing Adelaide Test and his poor judgement costed a four for his team Pakistan.Australia and Pakis

