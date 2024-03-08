Australia vs New Zealand News
Josh Hazlewood's fifer propels Australia on top after day 1 in Christchurch test
Australia on top after day one in Christchurch test. Josh Hazlewood's fiery fifer bundled Kiwis for a paltry 162. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne's vital 45* off 80 balls helped Aussi
Matthew Short's all round excellence helps Australia cleansweep New Zealand
Australia thrashed New Zealand by on Sunday (25th February) to whitewash the Kiwis in their own turf in a rain curtailed match. Handy contributions from Aussie batters especially M
All round brilliance from Cummins gives Australia an unassailable lead of 2-0
Australia have beaten New Zealand by on Friday (23rd February) to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3 match T20I series. Travis Head's blitzkrieg 45 off 22 deliveries and sup
Final ball boundary from Tim David takes Australia home in a nail biting finish in Wellington
Last ball boundary from Tim David took Australia home after a nail biting finish in Wellington. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 72* off only 44 deliveries and Tim David's blinder 31* fro
Sometimes, I had to remember I'm in the middle of a cricket field: Cummins
Batting first in Dharamsala onSaturday, five-time world champion Australia scored 388 runs. Although Australiacould not play full 50 overs. New Zealand was almost successful in the
Travis Head's blistering 109 eclipses Rachin's fighting 116 as Australia win a nail bitter
Australia escaped Kiwi storm as they won the trans-tasman rivalry by 5 runs. Travis Head's blistering 109 helped them post an indomitable 388 on the board. Rachin Ravindra's fighti
Persistent rain may affect AUS-NZ, IND-PAK clashes in T20 World Cup
There are two matches remainingin the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Then the main stage willbegin from tomorrow. The beginning of that thrill is feared to be
Wellington to host remainder of Australia's T20 series
In the latest development, the remainder of Australia's T20 series versus New Zealand will have no crowd in Wellington owing to the coronavirus pandemic in Auckland. The players wi
New Zealand shortest format tour to Australia called off
New Zealand tour to Australia for a shortest format series in the early phase of 2021 has been postponed. Due to the the quarantine requirements at both ends of the tour , the New
Gary Stead reappointed as NZ head coach for three years
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has been reappointed as the head coach of the New Zealand men's cricket team once again. His contract has been extended for another three years. T
Lockie Ferguson tests negative for coronavirus
Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer, has tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday (March 14).The 28-year-old cricketer will now return home on Sunday following the postponement
Cricket Australia announce 2019-20 home schedule
Cricket Australia (CA) announce the fixtures for the 2019-20 home season on Tuesday, May 7. New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and India will visit Australia during a presse