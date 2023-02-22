Australia Skipper News
Aaron Finch Joins Legends League Cricket
Legends League Cricket on Wednesday announced the confirmation of Aaron Finch to attend the LLC Masters in Doha.Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, has joined Legends Leagu
Pat Cummins returns home due to serious family health issue
Australia captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series in Indore.
Aaron Finch announces retirement from International Cricket
Aaron Finch has ended a stunning international career in which he led Australia to their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from T20Is, e
Meg Lanning returns to lead Australia against Pakistan Women's
Meg Lanning will lead Australia again after a five-month hiatus in the three-game ODI series against Pakistan. She announced an indefinite hiatus after leading her team to win the
If I'm not comfortable with my hamstring injury I won't play: Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch says he won't play in Friday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan if he feels the slightest twinge in his hamstring, even if the decision ends his in
Finch and David chance for Australia's crucial match against Afghanistan
Despite suffering from a hamstring injury, captain Aaron Finch still has a chance to feature in Australia's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Da
I Can't wait to retire and watch India vs Pakistan live says Aaron Finch
Australia captain Aaron Finch is a huge fan of cricket matches between Pakistan and India which is why he is eagerly awaiting the day he retires to watch the much-anticipated crick
Finch sets a record, becomes the first skipper to score 2000 runs in T20Is
Aaron Finch completed 2000 races as the Australian team's T20I skipper. It took him seven runs to reach the milestone before getting into the match.Australia captain Aaron Finch be
Pat Cummins disagrees with one captain across all formats
Pat Cummins has admitted it is unrealistic for him to be Australia's only captain in all three formats as he once again called for David Warner's life ban to be lifted.Cricket Aust