Cameron Green is an ideal fit for middle-order, RCB Director Mo Bobat
Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mo Bobat has hailed Cameron Green as the ideal candidate for them after he moved from Mumbai Indians on IPL 2024 retention day.The R
Maxwell breaks Fakhar Zaman’s record against Afghanistan
Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest innings in World Cup history, scoring an astonishing unbeaten double century as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets at the Wankhede
Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons
Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit
Maxwell suffers concussion in golf accident, out of England match – reports
Glenn Maxwell has to miss the upcoming World Cup game against England due to a serious injury. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Sta
Teams underestimate Maxwell, De Kock wary of off-spinners ahead of AUS vs SA match
South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is far from underestimating Australia's bowling attack despite the men in yellow losing their 2023 World Cup opener against India
Maxwell likely to miss ODI series against India due to an ankle injury
Star all-rounder Maxwell is determined to shine in the ODI World Cup but recognizes the importance of careful preparation following a recent ankle problem. He will likely miss the
Mitchell Marsh is happy to captain Australia for as long as it takes
Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he would be happy to captain Australia for as long as necessary as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and One-Day sides on a tour of South
Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast
In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann
Cameron Green confirms availabililty for the IPL 2023 auction
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed he will take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League mini-auction (IPL 2023). Green hopes that the tournament's prominence wil