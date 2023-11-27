
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Australia All- Rounder
Australia All- Rounder News
thumb

Cameron Green is an ideal fit for middle-order, RCB Director Mo Bobat

Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mo Bobat has hailed Cameron Green as the ideal candidate for them after he moved from Mumbai Indians on IPL 2024 retention day.The R

thumb

Maxwell breaks Fakhar Zaman’s record against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest innings in World Cup history, scoring an astonishing unbeaten double century as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets at the Wankhede

thumb

Mitchell Marsh will miss Australia-England, returns home due to personal reasons

Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of their World Cup match against England when all-rounder Mitch Marsh flew home to Perth for personal reasons.Australia will be wit

thumb

Maxwell suffers concussion in golf accident, out of England match – reports

Glenn Maxwell has to miss the upcoming World Cup game against England due to a serious injury. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Sta

thumb

Teams underestimate Maxwell, De Kock wary of off-spinners ahead of AUS vs SA match

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is far from underestimating Australia's bowling attack despite the men in yellow losing their 2023 World Cup opener against India

thumb

Maxwell likely to miss ODI series against India due to an ankle injury

Star all-rounder Maxwell is determined to shine in the ODI World Cup but recognizes the importance of careful preparation following a recent ankle problem. He will likely miss the

thumb

Mitchell Marsh is happy to captain Australia for as long as it takes

Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he would be happy to captain Australia for as long as necessary as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and One-Day sides on a tour of South

thumb

Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast

In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann

thumb

Cameron Green confirms availabililty for the IPL 2023 auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed he will take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League mini-auction (IPL 2023). Green hopes that the tournament's prominence wil

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.