Australia News
Warner thinks 'anchor' role will be needed in upcoming T20 World Cup
Australia opener David Warner hasunderlined the necessity of having an "anchor" in the squad on slowfields in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the WestIn
Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast
Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No
Bilateral series between Ireland and Australia postponed
Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they are unable to host Australia this summer due to financial constraints, resulting in the postponement of what would have been the teams' inau
Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL
Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti
Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup
Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.
Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows
Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco
CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove
More Khans and Singhs as South-Asian Participation Surges in Australian Cricket
According to Cricket Australia'sstatistics, Smith is no more the most common name among registered players inAustralian Cricket. Australian players registrationdata for the 2023-24
India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington
India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as
Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock
The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in
Khawaja forced to remove prohibited dove logo from his bat during NZ vs AUS Test
As Australia's second inningsagainst New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Monday began, Usman Khawaja hadto take off a new bat that had a dove sticker on it that was against the r
He can earn himself big pay cheques: Johnson makes explosive comment about Smith
Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnsontalks about why Steve Smith wants to play in T20 World Cup. He thinks that thisstar batter is playing international T20 for money.Smith has a