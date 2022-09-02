AUS vs ZIM News
Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 3rd ODI match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Australia will be played between Australia and Zimbabwe on 3 September 2022 at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.Australia will take on Z
Ruthless Australia dominate Zimbabwe in second ODI to win series
Steve Smith and Alex Carey delivered a win Australia sealed their three-match ODI bid against Zimbabwe with a comfortable eight-wicket triumph with 212 balls to go.Opening players
Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd ODI match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Australia will be played between Australia and Zimbabwe on 31 August 2022 at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.Australia will play Zimbab
AUS vs ZIM: Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of ODIs due to ankle pain
Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand with a minor ankle injury but will be available for the T20 tour of India next month ahead
Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Australia will take on Zimbabwe in the inaugural ODI on Sunday (28 August). The hosts will be in action following their 3-2 defeat by Sri Lanka in July's ODI series.For the first t