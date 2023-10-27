
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
AUS vs NZ News
thumb

Australia vs New Zealand Match 27, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand will take on neighboring Australia on Saturday as both teams lock horns in the 27th match of the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup. The match will be played at the HPCA Sta

thumb

Australia vs New Zealand, Group 1, Match 13 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

In the first game of the Super 12 phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup, New Zealand meets Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.Host Australia vs New Zealand will ope

thumb

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd ODI of the New Zealand Tour of Australia 2022 will be held between New Zealand and Australia on 11 September 2022 at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.The third and fin

thumb

Stoinis and Warner out of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was ruled out of Australia's final one-day international against New Zealand on Saturday, while David Warner was released from the squad to rest.

thumb

Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Australia will go head-to-head with New Zealand in the second ODI starting Thursday (September 8). The hosts won a nail biter of a first ODI by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.