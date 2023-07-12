Athar Ali Khan News
Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing
The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in
4 local and 3 foreign commentators in Bangladesh-Afghanistan series
The bilateral series between hosts Bangladesh and visitingAfghanistan starts from June 14. And in this series, 4 local and 3 foreigncommentators will perform the duties of commenta
Asian commentators for Asia Cup
The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m
Roshan Abeysinghe and HD Ackerman invited for Test commentary in Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe andSouth Africa's HD Ackerman are the part of the commentary team for the two Testmatches in Bangladesh. According to the sources inBangladesh Cricket
Full list of commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The seventh edition of the ICCT20 World Cup is set to begin today (October 17). The International CricketCouncil (ICC), the governing body of world cricket, has released a commenta
Athar wants to see Bangladesh win World Cup in next five years
Popular commentator and formerBangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan wants to see Bangladesh win the World Cupin the next five years. He also sees the possibility of Bangladesh doing
Mustafizur can play for another 5 to 10 years: Athar
Popular Bangladeshi commentatorand former cricketer Athar Ali Khan thinks that Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman will be able to play another 10 years if he manages the stress and
Sri Lankan and Zimbabwean commentators land in Bangladesh
Two commentators- one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have landed in Bangladesh.Sri Lanka's Roshan Abeysinghe and Zimbabwe's Tino Mawoyo have been hired by the broadcasters and th
LCT 10.10 to start on February 18, final slated for February 21
There will be great reunion among the former cricketers of Bangladesh in the ongoing month. Bangladesh cricket is all ready to organize ‘Legends Champions Trophy 10.10 (LCT 10.10)’
No former cricketers in Athar Ali's best Bangladesh XI
Athar Ali Khan, a well-known cricket commentator, popularly known as ‘Voice of Bangladesh’ came as a special guest on Bdcrictime on Friday (June 19). At one point in the live chat,
ICC announce commentators' panel for World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced 24 commentators for the ICC Mne's Cricket World Cup in England.ICC have announced the much-awaited list of the commentators'
Athar Ali Khan takes part in IPL 2019 commentary
Athar Ali Khan, popular Bangladeshi commentator has joined in the commentary box of Indian Premier League 2019.The ‘Voice of Bangladesh’ – Athar Ali Khan has extended his horizon o