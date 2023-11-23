Assistant Coach News
Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13
Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize
Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach
Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me
Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
Former Indian left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an assistant coach for the coming season, the franchise announced on Saturday.Following the
Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13
Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro
Former skipper Carl Hooper joins West Indies coaching set-up
Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper has been appointed as assistant to new coach Daren Sammy as the Caribbean side prepare for their World Cup qualifiers.Carl Hooper will join t
Samuel Badree named assistant coach for WI white ball tour for South Africa
Samuel Badree has been appointed assistant coach of the West Indies men's team for the forthcoming six-game white-ball series against South Africa.Ahead of the three matches of the
IPL: Brad Haddin joins Punjab Kings as new assistant coach
Brad Haddin's move to Punjab Kings was on the cards after the IPL franchise signed world champion coach Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach, replacing Anil Kumble.Former Austral
BBL: Johan Botha joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach
South Africa's Johan Botha has been signed as an assistant coach for the Adelaide Strikers and will return with the Strikers for the 12th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) almos