Asif Ali News
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Mohammad Amir's deadly 4-wicket spell helps New York Strikers strike down Chennai Braves
Former Pakistan left-arm pacerMohammad Amir displayed the traits that had once hailed him as one of theworld’s finest demolishers of batting lineups to produce a spell of fourwicke
Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title
B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10
DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the
Vintage Yusuf Pathan knock powers Joburg Buffaloes into final of Zim Afro T10
Yusuf Pathan rolled back theyears and how, as he produced plenty of big hits and entertainment at theHarare Sports Club, to help the Joburg Buffaloes storm into the finals of theZi
Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs
The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th
Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10
Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i
His temperament is brilliant: Kumble showers praise on Arshdeep
The cricket world witnesses anexciting match in the ICC T20 World Cup yesterday. The India-Pakistan clashended in an extreme mix of heat, excitement, and anxiety. Where India grabb
Pakistan edged out in thriller
Haris Rauf’s two wickets in twoballs in 19th over has given Pakistan a thrilling preposterous win againstEngland on Sunday (September 25) in Karachi and Pakistan have leveled these
ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for violating the code of conduct
Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad have been fined for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday September 7th.Pak
Asia Cup 2022: Heated argument between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was embroiled in a heated argument with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad during the hard-fought Super Four match of the 2022 Asian Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.P