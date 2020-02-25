Asia XI News
Reason behind Pakistan players' absence from Asia XI squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Asia XI and World XI squads for the two-match T20I series in March as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the birth cen
BCB announces Asia XI and World XI squads
Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the final squads of Asia XI and World XI who will be competing in the Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20I series in Dhaka next mont
Kohli, Dhawan to take part in Asia XI
BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has sent four names for the two Asia XI vs World XI T20 Internationals in Dhaka next month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এশিয়া একাদশে খেলবেন কো
Schedule for Asia XI vs World XI series
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which is scheduled to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The schedule for
Top Indian players unlikely to take part in Asia XI vs World XI series
In an absolute treat to the fans across the cricketing globe, Bangladesh is set to host two games and India will host one for the next year's exhibition series between Asia XI and
BCB to host World XI vs Asia XI matches in 2020
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host two T20Is between World XI and Asia Cup in March next year.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced that they are set to host two