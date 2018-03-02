Asia Cup T20 2016 News
On this day: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Asia Cup T20I
Bangladesh have created yet another history, as they beat Pakistan by five wickets in an all-important Asia Cup group stage match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in M
Four Bangladesh cricketers in ESPNCricinfo Asia Cup XI
ESPNCricinfo, the most popular cricket website in the world, has named its best XI of the recently concluded Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016, in which as many as four Bangladesh cricket
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs India, Asia Cup T20 Final
So near yet so far! Bangladesh have once again conceded defeat in a multinational tournament decider, as India beat them by eight wickets in the final of the Micromax Asia Cup T20
Asia Cup T20 2016: Team of the Tournament
The Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 has come to an end on Sunday with India claiming victory in a curtailed match to clinch the title for the record 6th time. For the second time, Bang
Heartbreak for Tigers: India become new Asia Cup champions
LIVE: Bangladesh post 120 for five
Bangladesh have posted a sizeable total of 120 runs in their allotted 15 overs in the summit clash of the Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cri
The mystery of Mirpur's green tracks exposed!
The wickets of Mirpur in the ongoing Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 have been a source of great surprise for all and sundry. Because unlike the typical dry and lifeless surfaces what o
Shakib all set to set another record!
Shakib Al Hasan may have not been within best of forms of late. But still over the years he has set such a big standard for himself that now, whenever he hits the ground, records g
Bangladesh will win Asia Cup : former ICC President
Bangladesh will clash with India in the final of the Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 this evening at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.Though many people, including B
Two changes likely in Bangladesh XI
Bangladesh were initially expected to keep the same XI that played against Pakistan last Wednesday for today's all-important Asia Cup final with India. However, it has been learnt
Al-Amin Hossain: The player to watch out for in Asia Cup final
Since his debut in international cricket, Al-Amin Hossain has never been under so much spotlight before. Never has he been one of the most popular players in Tigers ranks either. H
Look Back: Bangladesh-India previous battles in T20Is
Bangladesh will play with India in the summit clash of the ongoing Micromax Asia Cup T20 2016 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday in a bid to secure