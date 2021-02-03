
Ashok Dinda News
thumb

Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ashok Dinda has finally decided to call curtains on his cricket career as he officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He was one of the most consistent pacers

thumb

IPL 2020: Sangakkara joins commentary panel in IPL, Dinda thanks Udana

Former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara has joined the IPL commentary panel in the UAE.On Saturday in Sharjah, he even shared the dias with India great

thumb

Dinda bursts into anger and replies to ‘Dinda Academy’ trolls

Former Indian fast bowler Ashok Dinda lost his cool after the 'Dinda Academy' trolls started as soon as the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked-off.Despite not being part of the ong

