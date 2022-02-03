
Ashley Giles News
Ashley Giles quits as England director after Ashes failure

LONDON: Ashley Giles "resigned" from his role as chief executive of English men's cricket on Wednesday as he paid the price for the team's sad 4-0 defeat in the Ashes series in Aus

The English director Giles calls for a "systemic change" after the Ashes debacle

LONDON: English director Ashley Giles said he felt responsible for the loss of the Ashes series in Australia but warned that shedding current leadership without systemic changes wo

ECB managing director Ashley Giles demands systematic changes in English cricket

With the England national cricket team currently in crisis, Test captain Joe Root called for a major overhaul to restore English cricket back to normal. Root's comments comes after

BCCI begins negotiations with other boards to release their players for IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun negotiations with the other ICC Board members for the availability of their players for the remainder of the Indian Premi

England may not send full-strength team to Bangladesh

Several top England players may opt to skip limited-overs tour of Bangladesh this year.Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team, has hinted that Bangladesh would n

England tour of Netherlands postponed

What could be England's first-ever series with Netherlands has been postponed by a year.Netherlands were supposed to host England for a three-match ODI series in May 2021 as part o

James Anderson to make a comeback in Tests for South Africa tour

Veteran English pacer James Anderson is likely to recover fully from his injury before England’s next series and it can be hoped that he will return for South Africa tour in Decemb

Chris Silverwood appointed as England's head coach

Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the new head coach for England by England Cricket Board, replacing Trevor Bayliss.England's former head coach Trevor Bayliss stepped down fro

Morgan to lead England in T20 WC in 2020: Ashley Giles

England cricket team achieved tremendous success after beating New Zealand in the final of ICC World Cup for the first time. But their hopes of completing a historic double is doom

England to appoint new coach before New Zealand tour

England's director of men's cricket, Ashley Giles confirms that England Cricket Board (ECB) is considering to appoint an interim coach before their tour of New Zealand later this y

English underrated bowler Liam Plunkett misses out the white-ball contract

England’s key member of their World Cup win fast bowler Liam Plunkett has been excluded surprisingly from the white-ball contract from England Cricket Board (ECB) for 2019-20.After

Giles reveals reason behind axing Hales

England opener Alex Hales has been withdrawn from the World Cup squad by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for using recreational drugs.When Alex Hales was already spending a 21-day

