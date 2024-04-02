Ashleigh Gardner News
Georgia Wareham shines with the bat as Australia women clinch the series with one match to go
Australia women beat Bangladesh women by 58 runs to secure the T20I series with one match to spare. Georgia Wareham's brilliant 57 off 30 balls and 6 wicket haul from a combined So
Kim Garth and Ashleigh Gardner dominate with the ball to clean sweep Bangladesh women
Australia women thumped Bangladesh women by 8 wickets on Wednesday (27th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to clean sweep Bangladesh by 3-0. Kim Garth and Ashleigh Ga
All round Aussie women crash Bangladesh by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the ODI series
Australia women crashed Bangladesh women by 118 runs to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series on Thursday (21st March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. Annabel Su
Marsh and Gardner win Australia's best cricketer awards
All-rounder Mitchell Marshreceived the award for outstanding performance for Australia in 2023. Marshreceived the Allan Border Medal for Australia's male cricketer of the year.Besi
Ashleigh Gardner criticises CA's decision to play on January 26
Ashleigh Gardner, the indigenousall-rounder of the Australia women's team, has criticised Cricket Australia(CA) for scheduling the match on 'Australia Day' on January 26.Basically,
ICC Player of the Month December 2022 has announced
England's rising star Harry Brook made an immediate impact in Test cricket, earning him the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December 2022.Harry Brook takes his first ICC Me
ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for December
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has shortlisted three players for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December.One of the three cricketers is Pakistan captain Babar Azam.B
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W