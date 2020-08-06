Ashes 2019 News
Not being able to win Ashes in 2019 was disappointing: Steve Smith
Veteran Australian batsman Steve Smith revealed that not being able to win the Ashes in 2019 was disappointing and a sad memory for the batsman. The 2019 Ashes series was ended up
Marsh sacrificed $3 million to play in Ashes
Mitchell Marsh had a terrific outing on the first day of the fifth Test, picking up four wickets to put Australia on top.Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is one of the players
Lyon reveals the best cricketer he has ever played with
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is on cloud nine after winning the Ashes against England. However, after winning the 4th Test, Nathan Lyon wants to win even the final one which i
Root wants to continue as captain despite Ashes loss
After Australia got the better of England in Manchester to retain the Ashes urn, scores of England supporters wanted Joe Root to give up his captaincy and focus on his batting. Tho
Vaughan, Botham and Hussain hit out at England selectors
Not just England fans even the former England players were totally unhappy with the team's selection and strategy as it backfired them at home.Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain and I
Sachin explains why Steve Smith is 'one of a kind'
Australia's Steve Smith brought up his third hundred of the ongoing Ashes 2019 series, which was 26th century of his Test career at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.[caption
Steve Smith pips Virat Kohli with 26th Test century
Australia's best batsman Steve Smith showed the world that he capable of chipping in with magnificent milestones. Smith's supreme effect of destruction was again witnessed in the A
Ashes 2019: Starc returns as Australia bat first
The ideal preparatory break for both the titans are over already and the match at Old Trafford has begun ever so well with Australia allowing England to dictate early tempo in the
Ashes 2019: Vaughan predicts who will win 4th Test
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan strongly reckons that the visitors Australia will comfortably retain the Ashes because of Starc factor for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.[c
"I'm bowling great" - Josh Hazlewood ahead of the Ashes' fourth Test
Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is confident of continuing good bowling in the next two tests of the 2019 Ashes after his remarkable return in the Test Cricket since January.“It s
Watch: Smith reveals preparation to face Archer
It is no secret that “Steve Smith vs Jofra Archer” battle is one that every cricket fan is looking forward to in the forthcoming Test at Old Trafford. Considering the fact that the
Prior trolls Lyon on Twitter, gets roasted by Warne
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has hit out at former England batsman Matt Prior for taking a jibe at Nathan Lyon after England equalled the Ashes Test series 1-1 at Headingle