Ramiz Raja met his old Sri Lankan friends at dinner hosted by Sidath Wettimuny
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is here in Sri Lanka for the Testcommentary between the two teams, met his old Sri Lankan friends at a dinnerhosted by Sidath Wettimuny, the
Arthur favours three-match Test series
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur favours the Test series having minimum three Test matches.Answering to this reporter's question at the virtual media conference on Monday, he sai
Jerome Jayaratne to be manager of Sri Lanka for West Indies tour
Former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer Jerome Jayaratne will replace Ashantha de Mel as manager of the visiting Sri Lankan team on the West Indies tour.The current team manager an
Four Sri Lankan players go through 'in-competition' doping test in Galle
On Tuesday, the four members of the current Sri Lankan Test squad provided their ‘in-competition’ doping test ahead of the first Test match against England beginning on Thursday.Th
Dhananjaya out for two weeks
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa is ruled out, according to the team manager and the selector on tour Ashantha De
Dhananjaya to be taken for ultrasound scans
Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa will be known only after his ultrasound scan reports are available.This was revea
Lakmal fails fitness test on the eve of Boxing Day Test
Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa."He failed the fitness tests for his hamstring injury which he got in the practice a
Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon
Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre
No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury
SLC selectors to meet early next week to finalise squad for SA tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will convene the first meeting of the new selection committee on Monday or Tuesday.According to the Colombo-based sources, the invitation to all seven selec
'Unbelievable', says fisherman's son Madushanka on his inclusion in SL training squad
Sri Lanka's newest fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka had not expected his inclusion in the training squad for the forthcoming South Africa tour. The 20-year-old left arm medium fast b
Madhushanka had never been on present selectors' radar: SLC
Sri Lankan pace bowler Shehan Madushanka, who has been caught by the police for keeping a small quantity of heroine was not in the present selectors' radar, according to the chief