Ashantha de Mel News
thumb

Ramiz Raja met his old Sri Lankan friends at dinner hosted by Sidath Wettimuny

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is here in Sri Lanka for the Testcommentary between the two teams, met his old Sri Lankan friends at a dinnerhosted by Sidath Wettimuny, the

thumb

Arthur favours three-match Test series

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur favours the Test series having minimum three Test matches.Answering to this reporter's question at the virtual media conference on Monday, he sai

thumb

Jerome Jayaratne to be manager of Sri Lanka for West Indies tour

Former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer Jerome Jayaratne will replace Ashantha de Mel as manager of the visiting Sri Lankan team on the West Indies tour.The current team manager an

thumb

Four Sri Lankan players go through 'in-competition' doping test in Galle

On Tuesday, the four members of the current Sri Lankan Test squad provided their ‘in-competition’ doping test ahead of the first Test match against England beginning on Thursday.Th

thumb

Dhananjaya out for two weeks

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa is ruled out, according to the team manager and the selector on tour Ashantha De

thumb

Dhananjaya to be taken for ultrasound scans

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva's participation in the ongoing Test against South Africa will be known only after his ultrasound scan reports are available.This was revea

thumb

Lakmal fails fitness test on the eve of Boxing Day Test

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal is ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa."He failed the fitness tests for his hamstring injury which he got in the practice a

thumb

Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon

Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre

thumb

No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury

thumb

SLC selectors to meet early next week to finalise squad for SA tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will convene the first meeting of the new selection committee on Monday or Tuesday.According to the Colombo-based sources, the invitation to all seven selec

thumb

'Unbelievable', says fisherman's son Madushanka on his inclusion in SL training squad

Sri Lanka's newest fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka had not expected his inclusion in the training squad for the forthcoming South Africa tour. The 20-year-old left arm medium fast b

thumb

Madhushanka had never been on present selectors' radar: SLC

Sri Lankan pace bowler Shehan Madushanka, who has been caught by the police for keeping a small quantity of heroine was not in the present selectors' radar, according to the chief

