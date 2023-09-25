Arjuna De Silva News
Sri Lanka give update on Wanindu Hasaranga's injury
Sri Lanka are hopeful that ace spinnerWanindu Hasaranga will be able to participate in the forthcoming ICC Men'sCricket World Cup.The leg spinner had hoped to make acomeback in tim
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka’s in-form spinner MaheeshTheekshana has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup final against India. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in anail-biting last-over victory in their Asia C
Sri Lankan team advised to be trained at Radella Cricket Ground ahead of New Zealand tour
Sri Lankan cricket team isadvised to be trained at the Radella Cricket Ground ahead of their tour of NewZealand. The suggestion has come from Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of
Wise decision to avoid hand-shakes with Irish players, says Prof. Arjuna de Silva
There were no customaryhand-shakes after the Sri Lanka-Ireland match on Sunday. It was a ‘wise’decision, according to the chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medicalpanel.Prof.
Australian foot surgeon Mark Blackney to perform ankle surgery on Chameera
Sri Lankan bowler DushmanthaChameera, who is ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with calf injury willundergo ankle surgery soon, it is learnt and confirmed by his family. On Tu
Sri Lanka's national players to get booster dose of vaccine
Sri Lanka's national players willbe given a dose of booster vaccine once they arrive after the World Cup fromthe UAE. This was revealed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of th
Sri Lanka's red-ball cricketers get second dose of vaccination
Sri Lanka's red-ball cricketers were vaccinated on Monday at the Blood Bank. It was confirmed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the Medical Panel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (
Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt
The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L
Sri Lankan team get new foreign physio
Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.[caption id="attachment_1665
Shiran Fernando advised 'Viral Culture' test for Covid-19 positive results
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will recommend ‘Viral Culture tests’ for its newest pacer Shiran Fernando, who has returned a second positive COVID-19 test in Bangladesh. The suggestion wi
I urge all fans to stay at home: Jayasuriya ahead of Greats XI match
Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya, who is to lead the Greats XI team in the spectatorless Charity match against the Team Sri Lanka on May 4 has urged the fans to stay
Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs