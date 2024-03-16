Ariful Islam News
Imrul - Ariful slam centuries to punish Rupganj by 84 runs
Mohammedan Sporting club crashed Rupganj Cricket Club by 84 runs on Friday (15th March). Ariful Islam and Imrul Kayes smacked centuries to thump Rupganj Cricket club. Rupganj chos
Bangladesh U19 win against Nepal U19 in World Cup Super Six phase
Bangladesh U19 team won by 5wickets against Nepal U19 team in their first match of the ICC U19 World CupSuper Six phase. As a result of this victory, the youth of Bangladesh surviv
Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win
After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni
Ariful Islam equals Shikhar Dhawan, Jack Burham's record in U19 World Cup
Ariful Islam scored his thirdcentury in the U19 World Cup. Ariful scored a great century against USA U19team, played a brilliant innings of 103 runs off 103 balls.Ariful hit two ce
Ariful sets his goal to be highest run-scorer in U19 World Cup
Several cricketers contributed tothe victory of the Bangladesh U19 team in the Asia Cup. But one of the brightestprospects was Ariful Islam. The most experienced cricketer of the c
Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu
Ariful Islam and Mahfuzur Rahman star in Bangladesh's thumping win over South Africa U19 to snatch the series
Bangladesh U19 have beaten South Africa U19 in the series decider by 3 wickets and 17 balls to spare on Monday (17th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium to clinch the ODI series by
Ariful Islam, first-ever Bangladesh to play in Pakistan Junior League
Last Under-19 World Cup’s one ofthe successful batsmen Ariful Islam got the opportunity to play as the onlyBangladeshi in the Pakistan Junior League. Earlier this year, he came toe
Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC
In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat