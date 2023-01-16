Ariful Haque News
Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023
Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the
Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win
Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
Mahmudullah's approaches towards players in winning matches for Khulna
Although Gemcon Khulna started the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament with a win, they lost two matches in a row. But they’re back in track with three straight wins. Team captain Mahmu
Bowlers, Shanto steer Rajshahi to second straight win
Minister Group Rajshahi have registered their second win of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. They have beaten a strong Gemcon Khulna side comprehensively by 6 wickets in the third match a
Cricket is an one-ball game: Ariful after his heroics
Gemcon Khulna batsman Ariful Haque had 24 runs off 29 balls till the last over of yesterday’s match against Fortune Barishal in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.Khulna needed 22 runs in the las
Tamim supporting Miraz after last over horror
Fortune Barishal all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will surely want to forget yesterday’s match against Gemcon Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.In yesterday’s opening match, all-rounder
Ariful's heroic gives Khulna memorable win in Shakib's comeback match
Gemcon Khulna have picked up an incredible victory against Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets in the second match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday (November 24) at Sher-e-Bangla Nation
First Test boosted my confidence: Ariful
Debutant Ariful Haque, who was the only man that fought well against the Zimbabwe bowlers in the first Test gave credit to National Cricket League (NCL) for his improvement in batt
Zimbabwe taste first win after five years
Zimbabwe have won their first Test match after five years as they triumph Bangladesh by 151 runs in the first Test in Sylhet. The visitors go 1-0 up in two-match series.[caption id
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st Test (Day 2), Sylhet
Zimbabwe have dominated the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The tourists are leading by 140 runs in the second innings.Zimb