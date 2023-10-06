Argentina News
Argentina football team wish Bangladesh good luck for World Cup
Argentina is a Latin Americannation located 17,000 kilometers away from Bangladesh. At one point, the WorldCup drew the two countries together. Through the Cricket World Cup, Bangl
Shakib receives jersey from Argentina men's, women's cricket captain
Bangladesh's T20 and Test captainShakib Al Hasan has received an Argentina cricket team jersey from Argentinacricket team's men's captain Hernan Fennell and women's captain Alison
I’m a CR7 sort of person, but I like Messi: Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best players in the world of cricket. The all rounder compared himself with the best duo in the world of football. Shakib is a fan of Argentina, Barce
Video Clip: 'Messi will score minimum two'
It is already known by all that Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is among the millions of crazy Argentine fans in Bangladesh. In a recent video, Mashrafe was seen predic