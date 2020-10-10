APLT20 News
ACB plan to relaunch APL in December
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are looking to make a return of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in December-January. The tournament was postponed after the inaugural edition.A
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Shafiqullah Shafiq banned for 6 years
Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafiq has been charged with major corruption. He has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years for misconduct in two fran
Balkh Legends claim first APL trophy
The Balkh Legends dismissed the Kabul Zwanan in the final match of the Afghanistan Premier League (Gulbahar T20 League) to clinch the inaugural APL 2018 trophy.At the Sharjah Inter
Balkh Legends register biggest win of APL 2018 to reach in the final
In the semi-final of the first ever Afghanistan Premier League, Balkh Legends crushed Nangarhar Leopards by 171 runs.It was an one-sided affair where Balkh Legends stormed into the
Gayle powers Balkh Legends to fifth win of the season
In the 14th match of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Balkh Legends have emerged as winners against Kabul Zwanan.At the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Balkh
Soumya, Mithun to play for Kandahar in APL
The drape of the first season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will be drawn on 5th of October in Dubai.Although not being called in auction, two more Bangladeshi cricketers