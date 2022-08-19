
Angelo Perera News
thumb

Shehan Jayasuriya and Lahiru Milantha in top 10 run scorers in MCL

Sri Lanka's batting all-rounderShehan Jayasuriya, who is one among the few migrated players to the USA is atop scorer in the Minor League Cricket (MCL) with 647 runs. The 30-year-o

thumb

The Angelo Perera Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Angelo Kanishka Perera (born 23 February 1990) or Angelo Perera is a former professional cricketer who played limited via cricket for Sri Lanka. He is a right-handed batsman and le

thumb

Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan

The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on

thumb

Perera scores two double centuries in a first-class match

It takes time to read the pitch in Test cricket and going about the business is not that easy to score free flow of runs as there may be a lapse in concentration to anyone but the

