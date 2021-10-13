Andy Moles News
Andy Moles' motivational message to Bandula Warnapura
Former first-class cricketer AndyMoles, who coached Scotland team and also worked with the Afghanistan playershas offered ‘all possible help’ to Bandula Warnapura. Like Moles, Sri
Najeeb Tarakai's family 'not blaming' car driver for death
Family of Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai, who breathed last on Tuesday morning at 4.00 in the hospital following a car accident will not hold the car driver responsible. This
English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle
Andy Moles, the cricket director and the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has been advised to dream high and keep a positive mind in his attempt of completing the 10
Amputee Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped
Former Warwickshire batsman Andy Moles who is a cricket director and chief selector with the Afghanistan Cricket Board does not consider himself to be handicapped.The 60-year-old o
Andy Moles named Afghanistan's Director of Cricket and Chief Selector
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named Andy Moles as the director of cricket and chief selector of their national team.Moles had been with the Afghanistan team previously as he
Not scared of Bangladesh, but we respect them: Moles
Afghanistan's interim head coach Andy Moles is confident to take up the challenge against the hosts Bangladesh in the only Test.Andy Moles might be only an interim head coach of Af