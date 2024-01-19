
Andrew Puttick News
thumb

Arthur, Puttick resign from their roles in PCB

Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttickhave resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two were given chargeof Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the 2023 ODI World

thumb

PCB to sack foreign coaches after 2023 World Cup exit, reports

Babar Azam is not the only member of the Pakistan team who is in danger of losing his job in the wake of his team's horror show in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Acc

thumb

PCB announce coaching staff for home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the management of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (

thumb

Grant Bradburn, Puttick takes charge of Pakistan team from Monday

Newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday alongside batting coach Andrew Puttick to take the reins of the national cricket team, but the arri

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto

