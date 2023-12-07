
Andre Fletcher News
thumb

Moeen Ali, Salman Irshad steer Samp Army to a pulsating 6-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators

Morrisville Samp Army stoppedDeccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets in the 24thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with four balls t

thumb

Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N

thumb

Quinton de Kock leads Delhi Bulls charge to override Deccan Gladiators’ impressive target

Delhi Bulls displayed theirbatting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricke

thumb

Uthappa’s brilliance helps Harare Hurricanes register big win against Durban Qalandars

Harare Hurricanes put on scintillating display with the bat, asthe experienced Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely againstthe Durban Qalandars, registering an em

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL

Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6

thumb

Morgan and Azam steer New York Strikers to a last ball win over Deccan Gladiators

Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steeredNew York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators offthe last ball in the first match of the fourth day in the Abu Dhabi T

thumb

The Andre Fletcher Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Andre Fletcher (born 28 November 1987) is a Grenadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman and often holds wickets. He played domes

thumb

Chattogram eliminate Khulna in cliffhanger

Chattogram Challengers defeated Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in the eliminator of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). With this victory, Chattogram cruise towards th

thumb

Fletcher ton outshines du Plessis century as Khulna seal playoffs spot

Khulna Tigers defeated Comilla Victorians by 9 wickets in the last match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Minister Dhaka failed to reach the play-off with the victory of Khulna.

thumb

Fletcher, Soumya steer Khulna to big win

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has returned to Dhaka for its second leg in the capital city, and Khulna Tigers have made light work of a 143-run chase against Sylhet Sunriser

thumb

Khulna beat Chattogram in return leg

In a re-match between the two sides, Khulna Tigers have gained upper hands against Chattogram Challengers by six wickets in the first Chattogram-leg match of Bangladesh Premier Lea

thumb

BPL 2022: Andre Fletcher rushed to hospital after Being Hit on Neck

West Indian cricketer Andre Fletcher was hit in the neckby a short delivery while batting during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League2022 where he represents Khulna Tigers. Fletch

