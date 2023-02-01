
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Amir Hamza News
thumb

Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris

thumb

Rashid four-for leaves Zimbabwe following-on

Afghanistan are sensing a historic innings victory as Zimbabwe are limping in the second Test in Abu Dhabi, staying 234 runs behind in the second innings following-on.[caption id="

thumb

Another two-day Test: Zimbabwe thump Afghanistan

Zimbabwe have taken 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Afghanistan, beating them by 10 wickets on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi. A week ago, the third India-E

thumb

Zimbabwe in the box seat after Afghan collapse

Zimbabwe are all over Afghanistan at the end of day one of the first Test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_160437" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bles

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.