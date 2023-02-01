Amir Hamza News
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris
Rashid four-for leaves Zimbabwe following-on
Afghanistan are sensing a historic innings victory as Zimbabwe are limping in the second Test in Abu Dhabi, staying 234 runs behind in the second innings following-on.[caption id="
Another two-day Test: Zimbabwe thump Afghanistan
Zimbabwe have taken 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Afghanistan, beating them by 10 wickets on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi. A week ago, the third India-E
Zimbabwe in the box seat after Afghan collapse
Zimbabwe are all over Afghanistan at the end of day one of the first Test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_160437" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bles