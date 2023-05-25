Aminul Islam Bulbul News
Mohammad Ashraful goes to UAE to complete Level 3 Coaching Course
At the end of his playing career,Mohammad Ashraful wants to become a coach, he has said that many times. Fornow, as he is not busy playing, the former captain of the national team
Extreme injustice happened with me : Bulbul
The first test centurian of Bangladesh, Aminul Islam Bulbul is associated with the rise of Bangladesh cricket.This batsman silently opposing the injustice happened with him, withou
Bulbul's son Mahdi selected in Australia U-15 national team
Former Bangladesh Test captain Aminul Islam Bulbul’s youngest son Mahdi has been selected to play for Australia Under-15 national cricket team. Australia Under-15 team is going to
Kevin O'Brien creates history
Kevin O'Brien has become the fourth man in the history to score a hundred on country's debut Test and the first to do it in the second innings.O'Brien first became the first Irishm
Bulbul's son wants to play for his country
Aminul Islam Bulbul is a big name in the history of Bangladesh cricket. He scored hundred in the first ever Test match of Bangladesh and made his name into the record books of Bang
'Mushfiqur is the best Bangladeshi batsman of this era,' says Bulbul
Former Bangladesh batsman Aminul Islam Bulbul who scored the maiden century for Bangladesh in Test cricket, recently in an interview has revealed who are the best batsman of Bangla
Removing Mushfiqur from captaincy will be a mistake: Aminul
After a poor performance by Bangladesh in both the Tests against South Africa, Mushfiqur Rahim is set to lose his captaincy. From starting to toss to field changes and plans, Mushf
Team management doing unjust with Mominul: Bulbul
Former Bangladesh skipper Aminul Islam Bulbul who is considered as one of the most elegant batsmen of pre-test era Bangladesh cricket, is not happy with the decision of excluding M
'Bangladesh don't have Kohli but can still beat India'
Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy second semifinal between Bangladesh and India, probably one of the most important matches in Bangladesh's history, former Bangladesh captain Aminu
Bulbul's son Mahdi to lead Victoria Under-13 side
Aminul Islam Bulbul is a legend of Bangladesh cricket. He was Bangladesh's maiden centurion in Test cricket. And now his son Mahdi Islam is also following his path, as he has recen
Tigers could struggle in India, says Bangladesh's maiden Test centurion
Aminul Islam Bulbul is well known to everyone as Bangladesh's maiden Test centurion. In Bangladesh first Test match way back in 2001 against India, he was the last man out in their
Reminisce by the former big guns of the first Test
Rohit Reshammiya HashmiIt has been a time span of 16 years that Bangladesh has achieved the Test status. Now, their 100th Test match outcome is just knocking at the door. On the co