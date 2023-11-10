
Rachin Ravindra crowned ICC Players of the Month for October

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra capped his sensational first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India by winning the ICC Player of the Month award for October 2023.New Zealand's

thumb

Mitchell Marsh set to rejoin Australia squad in Mumbai today 5th November

Australia national cricket team batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is ready to return to Pat Cummins &amp;amp; Co. in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 5

thumb

Sikandar Raza named as New T20I captain of Zimbabwe

In a significant move, Sikandar Raza has been named as the new T20I captain for Zimbabwe, replacing former captain Craig Ervine. The announcement was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket

thumb

PCB named Mohammad Hafeez as Pakistan’s new Chief Selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee chose Mohammad Hafeez, a popular former cricketer, as the potential Chief Selector for the national team.Former cricketer

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez lead candidate to become Pakistan's new chief selector

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is one of the lead contender to become the national team's chief selector after completing the team's ongoing tour of Sri La

thumb

Cameron Green afraid to open the innings in Tests for Australia

Cameron Green believes opening batting side in Test cricket would be a "stretch" for him as the moment draws near when Australia internationals must decide how to balance the playi

thumb

ICC announces Men's player of the month for June 2023

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga ended a strong month by winning the ICC Player of the Month June 2023 award.The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the

thumb

Shahid Afridi set to open his cricket academy in Karachi

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has taken a significant step by founding the L.A. Boom Boom Cricket Academy in Karachi for young cricketers.Former cricket legend Shahid Khan

thumb

Shadab Khan is first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

Shadab Khan became the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan at the T20 Internationals on Monday and the first Pakistani bowler to win 100 wickets in the shortest format.In a remarkabl

thumb

Shaheen Afridi can become an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a real all-rounder for Pakistan at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Paki

thumb

Moeen Ali hints retirement from ODI cricket after 2023 World Cup

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted he will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup. Speaking on the sidelines of the Bangladesh series, Ali explained his dilemma.The

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 ODI wickets

Another day and another record for Bangladesh's leading all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who becomes the first Bangladeshi bowler to reach the 300 ODI wicket milestone.Another day and

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

