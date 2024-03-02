Aliss Islam News
Jaker Ali replaces injured Aliss Islam for upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series
Comilla Victorians wicket keeper batter Jaker Ali Anik replaced injured Aliss Islam for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starts from 4th March, Sylhet. Aliss Islam was r
Aliss Islam ruled out of Sri Lanka T20I series due to finger injury
Aliss got maiden call for national team but he's ruled out before even the series. Aliss Islam will not be part of Sri Lanka T20I series. His injury enforced him to be ruled out fo
Why Aliss Islam has been called up for Sri Lanka series?
Aliss slam is the biggestsurprise in the Bangladesh squad for the Sri Lanka series. Aliss, who has showngood performances for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing BPL, has been called
Aliss can be a great asset for Bangladesh: Salahuddin
Aliss Islam went into hidingafter being accused of illegal bowling action. The 27-year-old cricketer hasreturned as a mystery spinner. Unable to unravel the mystery of his bowling,
Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians
Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma
Aliss Islam - From villain to history maker and match winner
Spinner Aliss Islam became the first man in the history of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to claim a hattrick.The 22-year old spinner in his first ever BPL match had an immense am
From net bowler to player of the match
He came, he saw and he conquered. This is the perfect phrase to describe the performance of Young Bangladeshi off-spinner Aliss Islam who became the first cricketer in Bangladesh P
World record by debutant Aliss Islam
The ninth match of Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2019 witnessed a thriller in which two times champions Dhaka Dynamites earned a vital two runs win against the defending champions
Dynamites stun Riders by two runs
The finalists of last BPL - Dhaka Dynamites and Rangpur Riders have provided a great treat to full-house crowd at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Dhaka snatched a th