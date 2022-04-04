
Albie Morkel News
thumb

The Albie Morkel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricketer Albie Morkel is a brilliant player from South Africa. He is also called JA Morkel. Coming to Albie Morkel's role in cricket, he is a former Batsman of Country and

thumb

Bangladesh confirms Albie Morkel as power-hitting coach

Bangladesh have revealed the name of Albie Morkel as theirPower Hitting coach. The latest member of the team management will start his assignment from the ongoing series against So

thumb

AB de Villiers was the prince of Pretoria and it was nice to live with the king: Morkel

AB de Villiers was one of the important pillars of the South African cricket team in his heydays. The right-handed batsman used to wreak havoc on the opposition by hitting the ball

thumb

South African pacer joins Namibia national team

Namibian national cricket team has been strengthened by the recent arrival of the young pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, who is a South African player.The 22-year old Trumpelmann was

thumb

Beating India in India is almost impossible: Albie Morkel

Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India said that beating India in India is almost an impossible task. Meanwhile, So

thumb

Albie Morkel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.The all-rounder announced on Wednesday that it's time to call it a day an

