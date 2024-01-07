Alastair Cook News
Sehwag takes dig at England's decision to take chef to India
England national cricket team isgoing to tour India after a few days. The Telegraph has reported that theEnglish will take the team's cricketers, coaching staff, and famous cook Om
Alastair Cook announces retirement from all format of cricket
Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday. The 38-year-old played for Essex for 5 years after retiring from Test cricket in
Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook will reportedly retire from all forms of cricket after the current 2023 season. Cook, England's leading run-getter in Test cricket, will re
Nathan Lyon plays 100 consecutive matches, creates history in Test cricket
Nathan Lyon has quietly becomeone of Australia's best cricketers. But Lyon didn't get the stardom that PatCummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and even newcomers Cameron Green a
Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Blue World City to introduce "Shoaib Akhtar Enclave"
Pakistan legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar has become a strategic partner of Blue World City. At a ceremony inDoha, Qatar, the administration of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar declar
England Legend skipper Alastair Cook clean bowled by 15 year old in club match
Alastair Cook remains one of the most prolific batsmen in Test cricket. However, the former England captain recently met his match in a teenager. The England batsman was bowled cle
England's great Alastair Cook is criticized by ex-teammates in uncomfortable live TV exchange
Moeen Ali sensationally beat up Alastair Cook for his captaincy style, explaining that the Englishman is emotionally separated from the players and that Joe Root is more hand in ha
Anderson discloses why he didn't bowl inswingers in the early part of his career
James Anderson has been one of the important parts of England cricket history. The veteran fast bowler has been actively playing the purest form of the game. He is known for his in
Cook slams Kohli for Motera pitch assessment
Former England skipper Alastair Cook has slammed India captain Virat Kohli for his assessment of the Ahmedabad pitch for the third Test between India and England, which wrapped up
Kohli, Stokes in ICC's Test XI of the decade
ICC (International Cricket Council) has named Virat Kohli as the captain in its Test XI of the decade.Kohli is one of two Indians in the team. Off-spinning all-rounder Ravichandran
Harsha picks Shakib, de Villiers in Test XI of the decade
Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle has picked the Test team of the decade, that includes Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan alongside Virat Kohli of India.In a video
Ball Of The Century: Ryan Harris Dismissal Of Alastair Cook
ESPN Cricinfo has given the 'ball of the century' award to Ryan Harris' dismissal of Alastair Cook. The former left-handed opener of Englan had no answer to counter the swing from