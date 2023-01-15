
Al-Amin Jr. News
thumb

Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win

Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets

thumb

Sylhet Strikers win BPL 2023 opener with dominant win against Chattogram Challengers

Sylhet Strikers have made a goodstart by winning the first match of the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Sylhet beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets on Frida

thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

Dhaka sign Al-Amin Jr. for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020

Al-Amin Jr. is a well-known face in Bangladesh domestic cricket. But initially he did not get a team in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. However, the right-handed batsma

