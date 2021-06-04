Al Amin News
Miraz's all-round show powers Khelaghar to thumping victory
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved too much for the Legends of Rupganj as they lost to Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 7 wickets in day’s first match at Sher-e-Bangla National
Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL
If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the
There is nothing to be surprised in Cricket: Al Amin
Al Amin, who is having a good time with the ball in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has been hit by a bad news and it is something which henis familiar with.The right a