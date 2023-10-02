
Ajay Jadeja News
Ajay Jadeja joins Afghanistan as mentor for World Cup

The Afghanistan cricket team hired Ajay Jadeja as a mentor for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The former Indian cricketer joined the team ahead of the warm-up match on October 3 in Gu

Ishan Kishan is Mr. 361, says Ajay Jadeja

Ishan Kishan scored the fastest double-centuryin the history of ODI cricket against Bangladesh a few days ago. This youngopener of India is floating in praise after that. Former In

Ajaj Jadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India XI for last ODI

Former India cricketer AjayJadeja wants Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar in India’s playing XI in thethird and last ODI against Bangladesh on December 10 in Chattogram.India have a

It's like a virus has been removed from his batting: Jadeja on Shaw

Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja has expressed his wonder seeing Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw’s batting in the Indian Premier League (2021).Shaw had been in superb form

I have no doubt that Pandey might not play in the 11 from now on: Jadeja

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja opines that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should rethink now about their playing XI and exclude Manish Pandey from the main team for the sake of the

Ajay Jadeja takes a dig at Ravindra Jadeja over ice pack on shoulder

Team India bounced back in style in the third and final ODI against Australia in Canberra and avoided a whitewash in Australian soil. The hosts won the ODI series after winning bac

'Looks like me'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has unveiled his statue at Balurghat, West Bengal on Saturday. The statue represented young Sourav Ganguly raising his bat after scoring his fir

