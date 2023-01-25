Afia Prottasha News
Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t
Bangladesh lose for first time in U19 Women's World Cup against South Africa
Hosts South Africa defeatedBangladesh by 5 wickets in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six Group 1match on Saturday (January 21). This is the Tigers' first defeat in the ong
Bangladesh qualify for Super Six stage with straight three wins in U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have confirmed theSuper Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup with three wins in threematches. They beat USA by 5 wickets on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage
Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win
o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook
Bangladesh beat Australia by 7 wickets in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh get off to a greatstart in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday (January 14). In theirfirst match, the Tigers beat the favorites Australia by a big margin of 7w
Bangladesh U19 team beat South Africa and India in World Cup warm-up matches
Bangladesh U19 women's cricket teamdefeated India in their second warm-up match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 WorldCup. Bangladesh’s preparation for the World Cup has been good by win