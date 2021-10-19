Afghanitstan News
Spinners will play massive role: Rashid
Afghan Leg spin wizard Rashid Khan believes the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20 will belong to the Spinners. He also said the venues of United Arab Emirates has always played extra fav
Afghanistan to play fearless Cricket
There were huge speculation regarding Afghanistan Cricket due to unstable political circumstance. Current Taliban government banned female participation in Cricket, which raised do
ICC World Cup 2019: Wide Open World Event - Part Two
Reigning Champion Australia, strong India and hosts England are tipped to feature among the top four in consideration of the depth in the ICC World Cup 2019, diversity of all round