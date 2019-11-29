Afghanistan vs West Indies 2019 News
Dominant West Indies clinch an easy victory over Afghanistan
It took only one hour at the start of day three for West Indies to register a comfortable win against Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the only Test.After a competitive ODI and T20I ser
West Indies smelling victory after Cornwall brilliance
Rakheem Cornwall has picked up ten wickets already in this Test and looks all good to wrap up Afghanistan's second innings on day three.With only 19 runs lead and only three wicket
Rahkeem Cornwall's seven-fer crushes Afghanistan in Lucknow
The mountain man Rahkeem Cornwall claimed a career-best 7 for 75 as Afghanistan lost ways in Lucknow Test being dismissed for 187 on the first day of the inaugural Test at the Ekan
WI vs AFG 3rd T20I: Afghanistan register historic series win
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs in the last match of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, November 17 at Lucknow. With that, they clinched the T20 series by 2-1. This is
Janat's fifer levels series for Afghanistan
Afghanistan have finally clinched a victory against West Indies to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. Kari Janat's fifer destroyed West Indies into shackles.After four defeats
WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Lewis, Pollard star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan
West Indies keep their winning form in the Twenty20 series after the ODIs. They beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series. As a result, now they lead t
Nicholas Pooran banned for four T20Is
West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran has been banned for four T20 matches due to ball tampering issue in the match against Afghanistan on Monday at Lucknow.Pooran has
West Indies clean sweep Afghanistan
West Indies won the third and the final ODI comfortably by 5 wickets to white-wash the hosts Afghanistan in the three-match series.It was yet another tough day for the hosts Afghan
Indians have "made me taller", alleges Afghanistan cricket fan
Bipin DaniSher Khan, a cricket fan from Kabul, who is in India for the ongoing Afghanistan-West Indies series in Lucknow has alleged that he is being "unnecessarily made tall" by t
West Indies win ODI series after five years
West Indies clinched a comfortable victory over Afghanistan in the second ODI to win a limited-overs format series after five years.Cricket West Indies can finally breathe a sigh o
West Indies go 1-0 up after easy victory
West Indies clinched a comfortable win over Afghanistan to go 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series against the hosts.Kieron Pollard's reign started with a comfortable victory as West I
Watch: Ikram Alikhil looses his wicket in a careless manner
Afghanistan batsman Ikram Alikhil was most unfortunate to loose his wicket during the first ODI between Afghanistan and West Indies, as the carelessness costed the wicket for the b