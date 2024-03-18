
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2024 News
Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t

Rashid Khan's all round brilliance allows Afghanistan to level series

Afghanistan win the second T20I of the 3 match T20I series by 10 runs against Ireland. This win levelled the series 1-1, meaning the next match is all to play for.Afghanistan, afte

White and Tector hand Ireland series lead against Afghanistan

Harry Tector and Ben White gave Ireland a 1-0 series in the 3 match T20I series against Afghanistan, as they went on to defeat the Afghans by a comfortable margin of 38 runs.Irelan

Rashid, Mujeeb back as Afghanistan announce a star studded squad for Ireland T20I series

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the Ireland T20I series. Big names like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are back into the squad. Rashid Khan hasn’t

Afghanistan call Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one-off Ireland Test

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't put onwhite clothes even though he played ODIs and T20s in Afghanistan's jersey. Hehas been called up to the Test team for the upcoming Ireland series. So

Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland

Afghanistan are still strugglingin Test cricket, the elite format of cricket. In all, they have played only 7Tests so far, 1 after April 2021. However, the Afghans are getting a ch

