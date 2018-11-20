Afghanistan Premier League News
Gayle extends T20 record in inaugural Mzansi Super League
The self-proclaimed Universal Boss became the major attraction of T20 leagues around the globe since inception.The Jamaican is currently the leading run-scorer in the shortest form
Balkh Legends claim first APL trophy
The Balkh Legends dismissed the Kabul Zwanan in the final match of the Afghanistan Premier League (Gulbahar T20 League) to clinch the inaugural APL 2018 trophy.At the Sharjah Inter
Balkh Legends register biggest win of APL 2018 to reach in the final
In the semi-final of the first ever Afghanistan Premier League, Balkh Legends crushed Nangarhar Leopards by 171 runs.It was an one-sided affair where Balkh Legends stormed into the
Reason why Nazmul stays but Soumya doesn't
Soumya Sarkar was called up to the Bangladesh national side in midst of the recent Asia Cup, and had to fly for the UAE after getting an emergency call from Bangladesh team managem
Reason why Soumya-Mithun not granted NOC to play APL
The first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), a brand new franchise-based T20 tournament, saw its curtained raised Friday in the UAE, but certainly it will miss the pr
Soumya, Mithun to play for Kandahar in APL
The drape of the first season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will be drawn on 5th of October in Dubai.Although not being called in auction, two more Bangladeshi cricketers
Afghanistan Premier League to be played in UAE
The inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League will be played in the United Arab Emirates in October this year, it was confirmed on Friday. The board had already signed th