Afghanistan pacer News
thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Naveen-ul-Haq not changing ODI retirement plans

Naveen-ul-Haq confirmed that he would not extend his ODI career even as Afghanistan put on a thrilling show in India, beating former champions England and Pakistan within a week.St

thumb

Naveen ul Haq to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the end of the upcoming World Cup in India.On Wednesday, September 27, Afghanistan national

