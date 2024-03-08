Afghanistan cricket News
Noor Ali Zadran retires from international Cricket
Afghanistan's veteran batter Noor Ali Zadran has announced his retirement from international Cricket. He hung his boots at the age of 35.He made his debut for Afghanistan back in 2
Afghanistan cricket suffer financial crisis, ICC blocked the funds
he Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has suffered a financial crisis as funds from the International Cricket Council (ICC) failed to reach the board after July 2021.The Afghanistan C
Afghanistan domestic coach banned for approaching player in SCL
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have banned coach Noor Mohammad Lalai for approaching a player to fix in the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL).The franchise leagues are slowly turning
Zazai suffers horrific road accident
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai has been involved in a horrific road accident recently. He has sustained serious head injuries in the accident.Afghanistan cricket has
Amputee Andy Moles does not consider himself to be handicapped
Former Warwickshire batsman Andy Moles who is a cricket director and chief selector with the Afghanistan Cricket Board does not consider himself to be handicapped.The 60-year-old o
Gulbadin Naib hits back at Mohammad Nabi
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi blamed the sudden change of captaincy behind the poor performance of Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 where they failed to win a single match
"Afghanistan are currently far better than Pakistan" - ACB CEO
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asadullah Khan has offered Pakistan Cricket Team that they can take any help or support from them to promo
"You need to play at your absolute best to beat them"-Finch on Afghans
Australia skipper Aaron Finch takes a vigilant approach before their first match against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 at Bristol County Ground in Bristol on
Afghanistan unveil ICC World Cup 2019 jersey
Afghanistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday, have unveiled their jersey for the ICC World Cup 2019.In the ACB official tweet, the newly designed kit for the Afghan cricket team is show
Asghar Afghan to join national team training camp
A cesspool of water has been drained since Asghar Afghan was suddenly sacked from Afghanistan's national team captaincy in all formats of the game.[caption id="attachment_118371" a
Afghanistan will fear no one in World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan, one of the world's leading bowler, boasted saying 'Afghanistan will fear no one' in the forthcoming ICC World Cup.The statement came after his country secured their ma
Afghanistan knocks with another 'mystery spinner'
Rising Afghanistan has cart out another breathtaking performer, the teenage Mujeeb Ur Rahman, caught the eyes of many in his debut match of the Indian Premier League for Kings XI P