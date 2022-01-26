Afg vs Neth News
Afghanistan seal 3-0 win; Netherlands fined for ball tampering
Afghanistan 254 for 5 (Najibullah 71, Hassan 50, Floyd 1-17) beat Netherlands 179 (Ackermann 81, Edwards 54, Qais 3-32) by 75 runs.Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands in the third
Afg vs Neth: Gurbaz Century, Mujeeb Four-For Certain Afghanistan Series Victory
Afghanistan 237 for 6 (Gurbaz 103, Shahidi 54, Boissevain 2-39) beat Netherlands 189 (Edwards 86, Mujeeb 4-32) by 48 runs.A century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and four wickets for Mujee
Afg vs Neth: Nabi excludes himself from the Netherland ODI series
Mohammad Nabi excluded himself from the ODIs against Netherlands to give a younger player a chance.The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced its squad for the ODI series to be pl