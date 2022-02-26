
Afg vs Ban News
thumb

Tigers reach top of ODI Super League

Bangladesh won the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan and gained 10 more points in the ICC ODI Super League. In addition to winning the series, the Tigers ha

thumb

Format changed, so did I: Liton

Liton Kumar Das has witnessed both side of a coin, in a very short space of time. He has not heard any criticism after losing his form in the last T20 World Cup. The batter has r

thumb

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Tricks, Pitch Report & Weather Condition

Bangladesh is ready to host Afghanistan for 3 ODI games and 2 T20Is and the first ODI game between these two teams is scheduled to take place on February 23 (Wednesday) at Zahur Ah

