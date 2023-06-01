
AFG tour to SL News
Rashid Khan ruled out of first 2 ODIs against Sri Lanka with back injury

Leg spinner Rashid Khan will miss Afghanistan's first two of three upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka with a lower back injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed late Wedn

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023: Squads, Schedule and All you need to know

The Afghan men's team travels through Sri Lanka to take part in a three-game ODI series starting June 2. The third and final ODI will be played on June 7, 2023.The Afghanistan Tour

Afghanistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

Afghanistan's preparations for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will kick into gear when they travel to Sri Lanka next month for a three-match ODI series against the island

Afghanistan team tour to Sri Lanka in end of November

Afghanistan national cricket team will come to Sri Lanka in November 2022 to play an ODI series as part of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.The Afghanistan Cricket

